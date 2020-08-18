Systems Likely To Strengthen Into Tropical Depressions Later This Week - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Systems Likely To Strengthen Into Tropical Depressions Later This Week

FLORIDA PUBLIC RADIO EMERGENCY NETWORK

Forecasters are monitoring two tropical waves that are likely to develop this week as they move west.

One is located in the eastern Caribbean, while one in the deep Tropical Atlantic has the best chance of becoming a named storm.

Ray Hawthorne, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said the system in the Atlantic continues to show signs of organizing.

“The wave is about 700 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands and I expect it to be classified as a tropical depression in a day or two,” Hawthorne said. “Most of the models suggest the environment will be favorable for strengthening as it moves in the general direction of the eastern Caribbean by Friday.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, the tropical wave in the Caribbean has a 60% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression late this week as it reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Forecasters, however, say the system in the Atlantic is likely intensify in the short-term. They give it a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression by Thursday.