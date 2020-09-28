Tallahassee Police Break Up Big Off-Campus Party Amid Virus Spike - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tallahassee Police Break Up Big Off-Campus Party Amid Virus Spike

WUSF

As coronavirus cases spike among Florida State University students, Tallahassee police said they broke up a party at an off-campus student apartment complex that involved about 700 vehicles and more than 1,000 attendees.

Tallahassee police reported Sunday that it was one of a dozen large gatherings they broke up over the weekend.

Police said the vehicles at the student apartment complex were blocking travel lanes.

A Leon County sheriff’s helicopter was used to help disburse the crowd.

Florida State reported that more than 1,400 students had tested positive for COVID-19 through Sept. 18. The university updates its coronavirus numbers weekly.

FSU last week said it would suspend students who attend or host large gatherings on or off campus. Also, it said it would suspend students who test positive for COVID-19 but don’t isolate themselves.

Call the order “draconian,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was willing to consider a college students’ “bill of rights” that would preclude state universities from taking actions against students who attend parties.