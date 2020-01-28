Tampa A Finalist For Women's Final Four In 2025 And 2026 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa A Finalist For Women’s Final Four In 2025 And 2026

Last year's NCAA Women's Final Four was held at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Credit: Thomas Iacobucci

Tampa is in position to host its fourth NCAA Women’s Final Four.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Monday that Tampa is a finalist for the tournament in 2025 and 2026.

Tampa, which hosted the tournament at Amalie Arena last year, is in contention along with Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena), Phoenix (Talking Stick Resort Arena), and Portland (Moda Center).

“The number and quality of potential host cities for the Women’s Final Four continues to grow,” said Diane Turnham, chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and senior associate athletics director at Middle Tennessee. “The Women’s Final Four selection process continues to be successful in identifying those cities that will raise the bar for one of America’s premier sporting events and the world’s women’s basketball events.”

Tampa has previously hosted the tournament in 2008, 2015 and 2019. Columbus hosted in 2018, and the other cities are vying for their first Final Fours.

The cities have until April 13 to submit final bids, according to tournament officials, and the host cities will be announced in October.

This year’s tournament will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on April 3 and 5.

The awarding of the tournament would mark yet another big event coming to Tampa. In the next 12 months, Tampa will be host to WrestleMania in April and Super Bowl LV in 2021.