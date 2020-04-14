Tampa Announces Relief Funds For Small Businesses, Individuals, Families - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Announces Relief Funds For Small Businesses, Individuals, Families

Tampa is joining other cities in announcing a fund to help small businesses, as well as families and individuals facing financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Standing in a mostly empty Amalie Arena Tuesday, Mayor Jane Castor announced the creation of the “One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together” fund.

After a video presentation on the arena’s jumbotron, Castor spoke for about 20 minutes on the new program, emphasizing the city’s responsibility to help its people.

“In times of struggle, we help our neighbors, and we take care of each other,” Castor said.

One Tampa will supply payments for eligible families and individuals to cover up to $1,000 for a month’s rent or mortgage and up to $250 for essential utility costs for a month, Castor said.

For eligible businesses, it will provide up to $4,000 for rent or mortgage and up to $1,000 for utilities.

Qualifications for eligibility can be found on the One Tampa website. Individuals or families looking to apply will need to provide documentation of their income. Priority will be given to families with children or families who have experienced more than a 50% reduction in household income.

Businesses, among other criteria, must have annual revenue less than $250,000, no more than five employees and experienced at least a 50 percent reduction in revenue during the pandemic.

“This will serve as a lifeline and a critical bridge until the state and federal support becomes available,” Castor said.

The goal for One Tampa is set at $8 million. The program has already received numerous donations, including $100,000 each from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Buccaneers and Rays, Castor said.

The city will partner with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce to help meet the goal.

“We know many have fallen on hard times, but that’s why we want to do all that we can to help pick you back up, get you back on your feet and lift that burden off your shoulders,” Castor said. “Our residents have enough to worry about during these uncertain times, which is why we want to alleviate the financial burden as much as possible while they are hopefully safely at home.”

Similar programs have already been launched in nearby cities.

Read more: How Small Businesses Hurt By Coronavirus Can Get The Help They Need To Survive

Tarpon Springs is also offering grants to local organizations, and the Sarasota County Commission voted last week to use more than $4 million in Economic Development Corporation funds for small businesses.

It would offer loans of up to $25,000 each, which would be both interest and payment-free for the first year and then repaid at an interest rate of 3.5% over the next three years.

Earlier this month, St. Petersburg announced its Fighting Chance Fund, a $6.8 million grant program for local businesses designed to help small business owners and employees get through the economic impact of stay-at-home orders.

The city is offering emergency grants for nearly 1,000 restaurants, bars and service businesses.

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman is expected to speak about the fund at a Facebook Live update, which will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

