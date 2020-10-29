Tampa Appearances By Trump, Biden Are A Contrast In Crowds, Views - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Appearances By Trump, Biden Are A Contrast In Crowds, Views

Supporters of President Trump attended a rally in Tampa on Oct. 29, 2020 Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media

Less than a week before the General Election, both presidential candidates are making stops in Tampa on Thursday.

The Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, is expected to start his rally at the Florida State fairgrounds about 6:30 p.m.

It’s a ‘drive-in’ event where attendees are encouraged to stay within touching distance of their vehicles. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor warmed up the small crowd, select people sitting in roughly 100 cars.

That’s a distinct contrast from President Donald Trump’s rally in a parking lot outside Raymond James Stadium. It started just after noon and thousands of people packed the north parking lot lawn during an unseasonably hot day.

There was very little social distancing, especially near the front of the stage, where Trump supporters packed in like sardines. Few people wore masks, and several people fainted in the heat prompting requests for medical attention from the stage and from the crowd.

Several people at the event said they were not concerned about the risk of contracting the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to wear face coverings and maintain a social distance of six feet from others.

Instead, the crowd reveled in hearing from the incumbent president and Florida lawmakers introducing him, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Sen. Joe Gruters, the head of the Florida GOP.

At least one person at the Trump rally said they were still undecided about their pick for president. Amid the sea of Make America Great Again hats and red, white and blue attire stood Ken Salazar. The only gear he sported was for the Florida Gators football team.

Salazar is a tradesman and moved to the state after losing his job in California. He blamed companies opting to hire undocumented workers for that – and wondered what both candidates have to say about helping trade workers.

“My union bosses want me to vote Democrat, but then Biden wants open borders so that’s kind of an oxymoron when it takes away my job because non-union companies hire these people to undercut our jobs and I haven’t seen an answer to that from either party,” he said.

Salazar says he was a Democrat for decades but didn’t vote in 2016 because he didn’t feel confident in Hillary Clinton or then-candidate Trump. He says he hopes to make a decision by election day.