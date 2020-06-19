Tampa Bay And Florida Again Reach New Highs In Coronavirus Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Bay And Florida Again Reach New Highs In Coronavirus Cases

Cases of COVID-19 in Florida continue to surge, with almost 19,000 new infections in the past week. Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health reported yet another surge Friday in people testing positive for the coronavirus.

Overall, the department reported 89,748 total cases statewide, an increase of 3,822 in 24 hours and 615 more than the record number of cases posted Thursday.

This is the third consecutive day that Florida is reporting a record high number of cases.

For the week there were 18,777 infections reported – almost double last week’s record of 9,483 cases statewide.

The Tampa Bay area added almost 1,000 new cases since Thursday, with every county but Sarasota reporting record high daily increases.

State officials reported 154 new cases in Polk County — more than double its record daily high from the day before.

The Tampa Bay region also more than doubled its weekly increase in cases from last Friday, with 4,094 new infections. On June 12, a weekly record high of 1,741 infections was observed.

The daily Florida Department of Health report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Health officials also report that 3,104 people have died in Florida from the coronavirus, an increase of 43 since Thursday. Eight of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Friday, June 19:

Hillsborough: Two women, ages 74 and 89; and two men, ages 70 and 80.

Pinellas: A 91-year-old woman.

Manatee: Two men, ages 55 and 68.

Polk: A 73-year-old man.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Friday, June 19:

Hillsborough: 4,982

Pinellas: 3,153

Polk: 1,856

Manatee: 1,649

Sarasota: 868

Pasco: 686

Hernando: 158

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 19: 3,822 / 43

June 18: 3,2017 / 43

June 17: 2,610 / 25

June 16: 2,783 / 55

June 15: 1,758 / 7

June 14: 2,016 / 6

June 13: 2,581 / 48

June 12: 1,902 / 29

June 11: 1,698 / 47

June 10: 1,371 / 36

June 9: 1,096 / 53

June 8: 966 / 12

June 7: 1,180 / 12

June 6: 1,270 / 28

