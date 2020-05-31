Tampa Bay Area Adds 150 COVID-19 Cases Sunday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Coronavirus Causes Detours In Getting Driver's Licenses, Including Tests On 'Closed Course'
The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 56,163 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 739 cases since Saturday.
The department recorded 150 new infections in the Tampa Bay region. 72 of them were in Hillsborough County. It was the second-highest daily increase in new positive tests in Hillsborough since the coronavirus pandemic began. The highest number is 77, recorded on May 2.
State health officials also reported four coronavirus-related deaths since Saturday, bringing the total deaths to 2,451. None of the deaths occurred in the Tampa Bay region.
The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 1 p.m. Sunday, May 31:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
