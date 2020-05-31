Tampa Bay Area Adds 150 COVID-19 Cases Sunday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Bay Area Adds 150 COVID-19 Cases Sunday

There are now 56,163 positive tests for the coronavirus in Florida. Sunday, the Department of Health recorded 150 of the new cases were recorded since Saturday in the Tampa Bay area; 72 of them in Hillsborough County. Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 56,163 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 739 cases since Saturday.

The department recorded 150 new infections in the Tampa Bay region. 72 of them were in Hillsborough County. It was the second-highest daily increase in new positive tests in Hillsborough since the coronavirus pandemic began. The highest number is 77, recorded on May 2.

State health officials also reported four coronavirus-related deaths since Saturday, bringing the total deaths to 2,451. None of the deaths occurred in the Tampa Bay region.

The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 1 p.m. Sunday, May 31:

Hillsborough: 2,201 (2,142 local, 59 non-resident)

Pinellas: 1,297 (1,247 local, 50 non-resident)

Manatee: 1,045 (1,038 local, 7 non-resident)

Polk: 1,027 (1,016 local, 11 non-resident)

Sarasota: 635 (618 local, 17 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 386 (376 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 115 (111 local, 4 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 31: 739 / 4

May 30: 927 / 34

May 29: 1,212 / 49

May 28: 651 / 45

May 27: 379 / 60

May 26: 509 / 7

May 25: 879 / 15

May 24: 740 / 4

May 23: 676 / 4

May 22: 776 / 46

May 21: 1,204 / 48

May 20: 527 / 44

May 19: 502 / 55

May 18: 854 / 24

