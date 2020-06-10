Tampa Bay Area COVID-19 Cases Reach New Daily High - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Bay Area COVID-19 Cases Reach New Daily High

Florida health officials reported the highest daily increase in new coronavirus infections in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.

In a 24-hour period, 259 more people tested positive, 17 more than the previous daily high of 242 on Monday.

Polk County posted a new one-day high of 44 positive tests, six more than the previous high recorded on May 29.

Pinellas posted 67 new cases, the second-highest daily increase for the county behind 81 posted Friday.

There were 104 new positive tests in Hillsborough County. It’s the third time since Sunday that the daily increase in cases for the county has been over 100.

Statewide, there was an increase of 1,371 positive coronavirus tests Wednesday, bringing the number of people who have tested positive to 67,371.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,765, with 36 deaths recorded since Tuesday.

Six of the deaths are in the Tampa Bay region.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Wednesday, June 10:

Hillsborough: A 91-year-old woman.

Pinellas: A 90-year-old woman.

Manatee: An 84-year-old woman.

Polk: A 95-year-old woman.

Sarasota: An 88-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Wednesday, June 10:

Hillsborough: 3,027

Pinellas: 1,746

Manatee: 1,245

Polk: 1,287

Sarasota: 705

Pasco: 457

Hernando: 129

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 10: 1,371 / 36

June 9: 1,096 / 53

June 8: 966 / 12

June 7: 1,180 / 12

June 6: 1,270 / 28

June 5: 1,305 / 53

June 4: 1,419 / 41

June 3: 1,317 / 36

June 2: 617 / 70

June 1: 667 / 9

May 31: 739 / 4

May 30: 927 / 34

May 29: 1,212 / 49

May 28: 651 / 45

