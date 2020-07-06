Tampa Bay Area Daily COVID-19 Deaths Account For Half Of State Deaths Monday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Bay Area Daily COVID-19 Deaths Account For Half Of State Deaths Monday

The Florida Department of Health's Monday report shows deaths due to COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area accounted for almost half of the statewide deaths. It's the second straight day regional deaths have accounted for nearly half of the statewide tally. Florida Department of Health

Of the 22 deaths in the region, eight were in Hillsborough County and nine were in Manatee County; daily high numbers for each county since the pandemic began.

Sunday’s death toll of 15 for the Tampa Bay area included 14 deaths reported in Pinellas County; another one-day high for the county.

On Monday, the state reported 47 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,778.

The state’s report provided details on age and gender for 14 of the 22 local deaths.

Officials with the Department of Health in Pinellas say the reason for the high number of deaths disclosed Sunday was because the information was reported to them as a group from various facilities such as hospitals and the Medical Examiner’s office. The deaths came over the span of a few days.

The officials added, “Pinellas County has seen an increase in weekly death counts over the past weeks.”

According to the Monday report, 206,447 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state – an increase of 6,336 positive tests since Sunday.

In the Tampa Bay area, the state reported 1,052 more people tested positive.

Of the 44,627 tests reported Sunday, 17.25% came back positive.

There are now 16,045 people hospitalized due to COVID-19; 150 more than Sunday’s report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Monday, July 6:

Polk: Six women; ages 51, 61, 63, 79, 81 and 88, and three men; ages 49, 75 and 82.

Hillsborough: A 71-year-old man.

Pinellas: A 91-year-old man.

Manatee: A 63-year-old woman.

Pasco: A 68-year-old woman.

Hernando: A 68-year-old man.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Monday, July 6:

Hillsborough: 14,677

Pinellas: 8,759

Polk: 5,472

Manatee: 3,785

Pasco: 2,850

Sarasota: 2,191

Hernando: 557

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 6: 6,336 / 47

July 5: 10,059 / 29

July 4: 11,458 / 18

July 3: 19,488/ 67

July 2: 10,109 / 67

July 1: 6,563 / 45

June 30: 6,093 / 58

June 29: 5,255 / 28

June 28: 8,530 / 29

June 27: 9,585 / 24

June 26: 8,942 / 39

June 25: 5,004 / 46

June 24: 5,511 / 43

June 23: 3,286 / 65

