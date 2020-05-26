Tampa Bay Area Records Two COVID-19 Deaths After Two Days With None - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

DeSantis Offers Florida As Alternative To Host Republican, Democratic National Conventions
The Florida Department of Health reported Tuesday that 52,255 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 509 cases since Monday.
There were 67 new infections reported in the Tampa Bay region during that time.
The daily report from the Florida Department of Health includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.
The department reported seven deaths in the state since Monday due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total deaths to 2,259.
Two of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay area: a 70-year-old person in Pasco County and a 90-year-old woman in Polk County.
Data from Tuesday’s report shows it was the first day the Tampa Bay region saw any deaths after two straight days with none.
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
