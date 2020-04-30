Tampa Bay Area Seeing An Increase In COVID-19 Deaths - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Bay Area Seeing An Increase In COVID-19 Deaths

Over 33,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, and over 1,250 have died due to the virus. In the TampaBay area, deaths have spiked in the past few days. Florida Department of Health

Coronavirus deaths are spiking in the seven counties around the Tampa metro area this week. Over the past three days, there have been 45 deaths across Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco and Hernando counties.

That’s more than any three-day span since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Twenty-one of the deaths were reported Tuesday. And the state reported 12 Tampa Bay are deaths on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Overall, 1,268 people have died in Florida; an increase of 50 since Wednesday morning.

The Department of Health reports 33,690 people have tested positive for COVID-19; a daily increase of 497 cases.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30:

Hillsborough: 1,124 (1,075 local, 49 non-resident)

Pinellas: 729 (688 local, 41 non-resident)

Manatee: 580 (577 local, 3 non-resident)

Polk: 483 (477 local, 6 non-resident)

Sarasota: 352 (335 local, 17 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 249 (242 local, 7 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 90 (84 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for last two weeks:

April 30: 497 / 50

April 29: 347 / 47

April 28: 708 / 83

April 27: 610 / 14

April 26: 689 / 19

April 25: 306 / 43

April 24: 885 / 60

April 23: 1072 / 60

April 22: 707 / 60

April 21: 811 / 44

April 20: 744 / 49

April 19: 822 / 26

April 18: 739 / 22

