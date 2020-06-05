Tampa Bay Area Sees Highest Weekly Total of New COVID-19 Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Bay Area Sees Highest Weekly Total of New COVID-19 Cases

The Florida Department of Health report released Friday shows the Tampa Bay area is seeing the highest number of new coronavirus infections in a one-week period, with 1,099 positive tests.

Previously, the most new infections in a week in the region was 857; recorded the week ending April 3.

Those numbers include the latest daily update from the state, 228 new infections in the region.

It’s the highest number of new infections reported in a single day for the Tampa Bay area. The highest number before that was reported on April 1, wtih 197 new positive tests.

Of the new cases, 81 were in Pinellas County: the highest number of new cases reported in a day. Before that, the most new cases in the county in a day was 66; recorded by state health officials on April 1.

The daily Department of Health COVID-19 report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Overall, the department also reported an increase of 1,305 positive coronavirus tests statewide since Thursday. The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida is now 61,488, according to state officials.

The higher numbers come as the state entered Phase Two of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ three-phase plan to reopen the state and revive the economy.

Bars, tattoo shops, and movie theaters partially reopened Friday in most of the state. Restaurants that have been operating under similar seating guidelines will now be allowed to have people seated in bar areas. Movie theaters and bowling alleys will be at 50 percent capacity under the start of phase two.

Friday, the department reported the results of just over 32,000 tests. That’s about 6,000 more than the average daily number of tests reported over the last two weeks.

There were also 53 coronavirus-related deaths reported by the state since Thursday, bringing the total deaths to 2,660.

State officials provided some information on 14 of the 16 Tampa Bay area deaths recorded in Friday’s report:

Hillsborough County: Two women; ages 84 and 99, and one man, age 47.

Manatee County: Three women; ages 67, 82 and 96, and two men, ages 68 and 85.

Pinellas County: Two men, ages 73 and 85, and an 87-year-old woman.

Sarasota County: Three men; two 88-year-olds and a 93-year-old.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Friday, June 5:

Hillsborough: 2,554

Pinellas: 1,478

Manatee: 1,162

Polk: 1,127

Sarasota: 658

Pasco: 416

Hernando: 122

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 5: 1,305 / 53

June 4: 1,419 / 41

June 3: 1,317 / 36

June 2: 617 / 70

June 1: 667 / 9

May 31: 739 / 4

May 30: 927 / 34

May 29: 1,212 / 49

May 28: 651 / 45

May 27: 379 / 60

May 26: 509 / 7

May 25: 879 / 15

May 24: 740 / 4

May 23: 676 / 4

