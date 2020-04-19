Tampa Bay Area Sees No New COVID-19 Deaths On Sunday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Bay Area Sees No New COVID-19 Deaths On Sunday

Sunday marked the first day since March 30 that there were no reported deaths in the Tampa Bay region related to the coronavirus.

More than 26,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Florida as of Sunday evening, including the deaths of 774 people.

The Florida Department of Health evening report showed a statewide increase of 822 cases on Sunday, and 26 deaths. The total number of cases was 26,314.

The data included 95 new cases, but no new deaths of people in the seven counties in the Tampa Bay region. That’s the first 24-hour period where no local deaths were reported since March 30.

Since the state started tracking deaths connected to coronavirus, 202 people have died in one of the following counties: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Polk, Pasco and Hernando. Manatee County has seen the largest number of deaths so far: 31.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Sunday, April 19:

Hillsborough: 960 (918 local, 42 non-resident)

Pinellas: 592 (551 local, 41 non-resident)

Manatee: 417 (415 local, 2 non-resident)

Polk: 326 (320 local, 6 non-resident)

Sarasota: 284 (269 local, 15 non-resident)

Pasco: 205 (198 local, 7 non-resident)

Hernando: 84 (80 local, 4 non-resident)

