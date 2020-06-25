 Tampa Bay Comic Con Canceled Due To Coronavirus Spread - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Tampa Bay Comic Con Canceled Due To Coronavirus Spread

Carl Lisciandrello
June 25, 2020 06:35 AM
Tampa Bay Comic Con was scheduled to be held at the Tampa Convention Center from July 10-12, 2020.

Tampa Bay Comic Con will not be held next month.

Organizers announced the cancellation in a Facebook post on Wednesday, citing city officials’ concerns about holding such a wide-scale gathering with the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

“The City of Tampa does not feel comfortable featuring Tampa Bay Comic Convention 2020 (and we share their sentiment),” the post read.

The event, originally scheduled from July 10-12 at the Tampa Convention Center and expected to draw thousands to downtown Tampa, will now be held from July 30-Aug. 1, 2021.

Just last month, organizers said the weekend convention would go on as planned. This drew mixed reactions from fans who thought it was not wise to gather in such a large crowd during the pandemic.

Tickets purchased for this year’s event will be applied next year.

