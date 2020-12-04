Florida, Tampa Bay Region See Highest Daily COVID-19 Deaths In Two Months - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida, Tampa Bay Region See Highest Daily COVID-19 Deaths In Two Months

Florida Department of Health

Florida and the greater Tampa Bay region saw their highest death tolls from the coronavirus Friday in nearly two months.

Friday’s report from the Florida Department of Health added 125 new deaths from COVID-19 since Thursday. In the Tampa Bay area, 37 deaths were reported – the most since Oct. 15.

A total of 19,237 people have died in Florida due to complications related to the coronavirus.

The deaths recorded by the state on any given day may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

It also showed that 10,177 more people in Florida tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday’s update. The greater Tampa Bay region reported 1,520 new positive tests.

Friday’s report brings the statewide total to 1,039,030.

That number means that more than 1 million Florida residents now have tested positive for the virus. That mark was topped earlier this week for the state as a whole – including both residents and non-residents.

Of the people tested for the first time across Florida and reported on Friday, 7.49% were positive.

Here are the latest figures according to the Florida Department of Health.

State Totals (as of Friday, Dec. 4):

Positive Tests – 1,039,207

Deaths – 19,237

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 10,177| Deaths – 125

Positive Tests – 10,177| Deaths – 125 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,520 | Deaths – 37

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 150,416 | Positivity Rate – 7.49%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 4: 10,177/125

Dec. 3: 10,870/100

Dec. 2: 9,994/96

Dec. 1: 8,947/82

Nov. 30: 6,658/98

Nov. 29: 7,364/59

Nov. 28: 6,276/81

Nov. 27: 17,345/114

Nov. 26: No report

Nov. 25: 8,376/99

Nov. 24: 8,555/73

Nov. 23: 6,331/96

Nov. 22: 6,586/62

Nov. 21: 8,410/42

