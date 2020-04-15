Tampa Bay Libraries Helping People Get Unemployment Forms - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Bay Libraries Helping People Get Unemployment Forms

Libraries in the Tampa Bay area are helping people to apply for unemployment by providing them with printed application forms and the necessary guidance. Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

Libraries around the Tampa Bay area are offering paper unemployment forms to people who don’t have access to a printer.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And WUSF Public Media

Hillsborough County has opened drive-thru services at two libraries in Tampa. Residents can go to the Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave. and the Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., to pick up the printed forms. They can also return the forms to the drive-thru locations, and the library staff will mail it to the state.

The hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Since the libraries are otherwise closed to the public, the drive-thrus will be open exclusively to distribute and collect unemployment assistance applications.

For those in Pinellas County, paper applications for reemployment assistance are available at the Pinellas Public Library Cooperative building at 1330 Cleveland St., Clearwater as well as at the libraries at 7770 52nd St. N., Pinellas Park; 9200 113th St. N., Seminole; 365 73rd Ave., St Pete Beach. For the purpose of social distancing, the papers are stocked in red boxes near the entrance of each location.

Pasco County is planning for some of their libraries to distribute paper applications by the beginning of the next week. They are now working on the system and will have more details later this week.

Sarasota and Manatee counties libraries aren’t handing out printed documents themselves, but are providing people with information about places that are offering printed forms and mailing for free. Those places include, for example, local FedEx offices and CareerSource Suncoast.

Though all the libraries are closed for visitors, personnel keep answering calls and emails from the public. They also can assist with applying for unemployment online and provide people with the necessary information about reemployment.

Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative – (813) 273-3652

Manatee Libraries – (941) 748-5555

Pinellas Public Library Cooperative – (727) 441-8408

Pasco County Library System – (727) 861-3020

Sarasota County Libraries – (941) 861-1110

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give.