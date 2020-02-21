Tampa Bay Lightning Reduce Food, Drink Prices At Amalie Arena - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Bay Lightning Reduce Food, Drink Prices At Amalie Arena

Lightning fans will see an average price drop of 15 percent between more than 300 items for the remainder of the season including playoff games. Thomas Iacobucci/WUSF Public Media

The Tampa Bay Lightning are lowering prices for food and drinks at Amalie Arena starting Feb. 25 — it’s next home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Fans of the hockey team will see an average price drop of 15 percent between more than 300 items for the remainder of the season including playoff games, according to a news release. Some will see drops as high as 29 percent.

Popcorn, pretzels, bottled water and peanuts will drop by at least 25 percent.

Steve Griggs, Lightning chief executive officer, said the reductions are a result of feedback from guests.

“Owner Jeff Vinik routinely challenges our leadership team to ask for guest feedback and, more importantly, that we listen with the intent to make changes,” Griggs said in the release. “We recently completed a thorough review, and we would like our fans to know that we have listened to the survey feedback and one-on-one conversations with our front-line staff. The fans’ voice does matter, and we are pleased to implement these changes.”

Season-ticket holders will continue to receive discounts on top of the reduced prices.

News of the price drops came after the Lightning and Amalie Arena announced Cur(ate) TPA, which is dubbed “the umbrella brand and vision for dining and drinking at Amalie Arena.”

The aim is to improve the dining and drinking experience at the arena.

In addition to the reduced prices, the arena plans to start integrated “new everyday value items, multiple new combination meals and more” at the Feb. 25 game.

“We understand our fans must consider the all-in price of attending a Lightning game at Amalie Arena, and we want to help address that,” Griggs said. “Additionally, as we referenced last week in making our Cur(ate) announcement, we believe our fans will benefit from an enhanced food and beverage experience at Amalie Arena.”