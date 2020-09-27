Tampa Bay Rays Set To Take On Toronto Blue Jays In MLB Playoffs - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Bay Rays Set To Take On Toronto Blue Jays In MLB Playoffs

Blake Snell is scheduled to start Game 1 of the AL first round playoff series for the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. TAMPA BAY RAYS

Major League Baseball wrapped up its coronavirus-shortened regular season Sunday, and the Tampa Bay Rays — who posted the best record in the American League at 40-20 — will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the playoffs.

The Rays wrapped up the regular season with a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday. The series sweep by the Rays eliminated the Phillies from playoff contention.

The best-of-three game series between the Rays and the Blue Jays starts Tuesday. If necessary, all three games will be played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Like the regular season, fans will not be allowed inside the stadium for the games.

The time of the first pitch will be released Sunday night.

The winner of the Rays-Blue Jays series will play the winner of the New York Yankees-Cleveland Indians in a best-of-five division series that will be played in San Diego.

All rounds of the playoffs after the first round take place at one of four different neutral sites — all west of the Mississippi River.

And for the first time ever, both Florida baseball teams are in the playoffs together, as the Miami Marlins will take on the Chicago Cubs.