Tampa Bay Region Posts Most COVID-19 Cases In A Single Day Since July - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Bay Region Posts Most COVID-19 Cases In A Single Day Since July

More than 5,838 people tested positive for COVID-19 statewide Wednesday, bringing the total to 858,012. Florida Department of Health

According to Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, Sarasota County recorded 283 people testing positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday.

That’s the second largest single-day total for the county since the pandemic began.

Statewide, 5,838 people tested positive Wednesday, bringing the total to 858,012.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 1,344 people tested positive since Tuesday, the highest single-day number of new cases since July 30.

Hospitalizations statewide were up slightly to 3,056, the second straight day over 3,000. The increase of 26 hospitalizations statewide followed four days of increases of more than 100.

The state got back the results for 79,635 tests Tuesday and of those tested for the first time, 7.82 percent were positive.

State health officials recorded the deaths of 52 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 17,512.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 15 people died due to the virus.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Tuesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Wednesday, November 11:

Hillsborough: 51,635 /851

Pinellas: 28,242 /838

Polk: 24,661 /643

Manatee: 14,400 /340

Pasco: 12,088 /251

Sarasota: 10,812 /356

Hernando: 4,127 /181

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

Nov. 11: 5,838/52

Nov. 10: 4,353/69

Nov. 9: 3,924/58

Nov. 8: 6,820/22

Nov. 7: 4,452/87

Nov. 6: 5,245/54

Nov. 5: 6,257/39

Nov. 4: 4,423/32

Nov. 3: 4,637/56

Nov. 2: 4,651/46

Nov. 1: 4,865/29

Oct. 31: 2,331/41

Oct. 30: 5,592/73

Oct. 29: 4,198/79