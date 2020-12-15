Tampa Bay Region Posts Most COVID-19 Deaths In A Day Since October - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Bay Region Posts Most COVID-19 Deaths In A Day Since October

Florida Department of Health

The number of deaths from complications related to COVID-19 in Florida continues to climb, as the deaths of 138 people were recorded since Sunday.

The Florida Department of Health reports the state’s official death toll now stands at 20,271.

The nationwide death toll crossed 300,000 people Monday as the distribution of millions of doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine began.

Thirty-nine deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region. That’s the most in one day since Oct. 15th. The deaths of 13 people were recorded in both Sarasota and Hillsborough counties.

While the deaths were reported Monday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

Since Sunday’s report, another 8,452 people tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the state total to 1,134,383.

Monday’s total included more than 1,654 positive test results in the greater Tampa Bay region.

State Totals (as of Monday, Dec. 14):

Positive Tests – 1,134,383

Deaths – 20,271

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 8,452 | Deaths – 138

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 114,942 tests | Positivity Rate – 8.34%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 14: 8,452/138

Dec. 13: 8,958/84

Dec. 12: 10,577/72

Dec. 11: 11,699/126

Dec. 10: 11,335/135

Dec. 9: 9,592/89

Dec. 8: 7,985/98

Dec. 7: 7,711/106

Dec. 6: 8,436/96

Dec. 5: 10,431/91

Dec. 4: 10,177/124

Dec. 3: 10,870/100

Dec. 2: 9,994/96

Dec. 1: 8,847/82

