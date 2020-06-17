Tampa Cancels Its 'Boom By The Bay' July 4 Fireworks Show - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Cancels Its ‘Boom By The Bay’ July 4 Fireworks Show

The city of Tampa has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

The “Boom By The Bay” celebration was to be held at various sites along Tampa’s downtown waterfront.

In a statement, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Wednesday the city needs to focus on the safety of its residents and limit large gatherings.

“While we would have loved to celebrate the 4th of July together in person, we have to put the safety of our community first,” Castor said. “We are looking forward to an even bigger celebration next year once this virus is behind us, but we have to work together first to stop it.”

Castor said the show will continue next year, once the virus is “behind us.”

This year, the fireworks show was scheduled to be spread across four locations — Waterworks Park/Armature Works, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, The Tampa Convention Center, and Sparkman Wharf – and include family activities, food and live music.