Tampa Church Hosts In-Person Worship, Gets Warning From Sheriff - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Church Hosts In-Person Worship, Gets Warning From Sheriff

The River Church of Tampa held an in-person worship on Sunday despite warnings from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office The River Church on Youtube

Many houses of worship have canceled services due to the coronavirus outbreak. But a Tampa church welcomed hundreds on Sunday, a violation of Hillsboorough County’s stay-at-home order.

The River Church held a three-hour long service, filled with music by the church band and a sermon by pastor Rodney Howard Browne. The county has banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

In a Facebook video, River Church pastor Rodney Howard Browne said worship services are protected by the First Amendment. It’s also exempt from the county’s order, he said.

“We are not a non-essential service. We are vital to any community, to health and the well-being,” he said. “And the very thought that if people come to church, you’re going to kill them, that’s garbage.”

But the service caught the attention of the Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who issued a statement that admonished the church for failing to comply with the order.

In a statement, his office said the church is putting people’s lives in danger by failing to practice social distancing.

“The Sheriff’s Office has advised church leaders of the danger they are putting themselves and their congregation in by not maintaining appropriate social distancing at a time when COVID-19 cases are unfortunately still on the rise in Hillsborough County,” the statement reads.

“Attorneys for the church are in direct contact with HCSO attorneys. We are working to determine how compliance can be achieved to keep the public safe under these extraordinary conditions, and we hope to resolve this matter quickly.”

The statement said church attorneys are working with the sheriff’s office on a resolution.

