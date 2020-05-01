Tampa Council Asks Mayor To Close Bayshore Boulevard Once A Month - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Council Asks Mayor To Close Bayshore Boulevard Once A Month

Wikimedia Commons

Parts of Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa could close once a month under a proposal passed by the city council.

The council voted 6-1 Thursday to recommend Mayor Jane Castor shut down northbound lanes one Sunday a month.

The move comes after several bicyclist and pedestrian deaths on Bayshore.

Members of the public who called into the meeting asked the council to lower speed limits on the boulevard and install better lighting.

Tampa officials lowered the speed limit on Bayshore from 40 mph to 35 mph after a mother and her 21-month-old child were struck and killed in 2018 by what police say were racing drivers.