Tampa Couple Explain Why They Brought Their Twin Sons To A Protest

Sasha Glasper, Mike Eubanks, their twin 6 year-old sons Maxwell and Grayson marching north on Bayshore Boulevard. JESSICA MESZAROS/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

This weekend, thousands marched off of Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa protesting police brutality and racial injustice. We spoke with a black Tampa couple, Mike Eubanks and Sasha Glasper. They explain why they wanted to bring out their twin sons, Maxwell and Grayson, to the march.

Mike Eubanks and Sasha Glasper explain why they wanted to bring out their twin sons to the march