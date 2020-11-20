Tampa General Hospital In Line To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Before End Of Year - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa General Hospital In Line To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Before End Of Year

Tampa General Hospital is expecting to receive the first shipments of a coronavirus vaccine in the next few weeks.

Dr. Seetha Lakshmi says essential workers will be the first people to receive it.

“The healthcare workers on the frontlines are going to be priority No. 1, so that is Phase 1,” Lakshmi said. “And anybody who is at risk of contracting COVID-19 because of their job – so all the essential workers on the front line – will be in the Phase 1 of the vaccine.”

It’s still not clear how many doses TGH will receive.

Tampa General is one of five hospitals in the state that will be distributing the first vaccine doses, once the vaccine receives FDA approval.

Other hospitals include AdventHealth Orlando, Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Jackson Memorial in Miami, and U-F Health Jacksonville.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday said he’s hopeful the hospitals will receive vaccine shipments in the next 3-6 weeks.