Tampa Issues Boil Water Notice - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Issues Boil Water Notice

The city of Tampa has issued a precautionary boil water notice after a third-party performing work hit a transmission main coming from the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility Monday afternoon.

Residents are being told to take precautions to disinfect tap water to kill any bacteria or viruses.

Those precautions include:

Bring the water to a rolling boil and holding it there for one minute. Aerate the boiled water by pouring it from one container to another several times to improve the “flat” taste left by boiling, then refrigerate for best results.

Use bleach if you cannot boil your water. Add eight drops (about 1/8th teaspoon) of bleach for one gallon of tap water, shake, then let stand for 30 minutes before drinking. Use food grade containers and unscented common household bleach that has 5% to 6% active ingredients. If the water is cloudy, use 16 drops, about ¼ teaspoon of bleach instead of 8. There should be a slight chlorine odor.

Use water purification tables or iodine that many sports and camping stores sell.

The city is also requiring people to shut off all their automatic irrigation meter and sprinkler systems until the situation is resolved. That’s being done to conserve water.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the city said employees have isolated the water main and shut down the flow of water. Once excess water is pumped out, they will be able to begin repairs.

The city is directing people to its website for further information.

Some Hillsborough County communities that receive their water via an interconnect with Tampa are also being told to boil their water.

That list includes Eastlake, Fairview, Herschel Heights, Pebble Creek, Palm River, and Seaboard.