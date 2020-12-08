Tampa Issues Boil Water Notice - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

State Records 106 COVID-19 Deaths Since Sunday
The city of Tampa has issued a precautionary boil water notice after a third-party performing work hit a transmission main coming from the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility Monday afternoon.
Residents are being told to take precautions to disinfect tap water to kill any bacteria or viruses.
Those precautions include:
The city is also requiring people to shut off all their automatic irrigation meter and sprinkler systems until the situation is resolved. That’s being done to conserve water.
Shortly after 7 p.m., the city said employees have isolated the water main and shut down the flow of water. Once excess water is pumped out, they will be able to begin repairs.
The city is directing people to its website for further information.
Some Hillsborough County communities that receive their water via an interconnect with Tampa are also being told to boil their water.
That list includes Eastlake, Fairview, Herschel Heights, Pebble Creek, Palm River, and Seaboard.