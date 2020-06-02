Tampa Lifts Curfew After Protests Get Violent Over Weekend - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Lifts Curfew After Protests Get Violent Over Weekend

Tampa is lifting its curfew after violence broke out during protests over the death of George Floyd. HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Tampa is no longer under a curfew.

City officials have announced the curfew will be canceled as of Tuesday night.

It had been in effect since Sunday, after protests over George Floyd’s death turned violent in portions of Tampa. Businesses were burned and looters broke into stores along Fowler Avenue in the university area, and near Busch Gardens.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office also is monitoring planned demonstrations that could force roads to close.

A protest is planned for 5 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 301 and Big Bend Road near Riverview. The Sheriff’s Office says portions of the roadway could be closed for several hours and urges motorists to use alternate routes.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give