Tampa Mayor To Request Countywide Shelter-In-Place Order - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Mayor To Request Countywide Shelter-In-Place Order

Mary Shedden
March 22, 2020 08:19 AM
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor City of Tampa photo

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be asking Hillsborough County leaders to issue a county-wide ‘stay-at-home’ order as soon as Monday.

Castor said Saturday that she will take the request to ‘shelter in place’ to the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group – a consortium of the cities and the county making decisions related to coronavirus.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Clc0A1U5dRU&t=2s

We know this is frustrating for individuals. It’s inconvenient. But think about it. If we take these actions now, we can flatten the curve,’’ she said. “We can reduce the number of cases hopefully save lives and we will be able to get back to our normal lives much quicker.

A stay-at-home order means that people will allowed to leave home for only essential services, such as going to the grocery store.

