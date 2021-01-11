 Tampa Police Chief Dugan Tests Positive For Coronavirus - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Tampa Police Chief Dugan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Carl Lisciandrello
January 11, 2021 12:21 PM
CITY OF TAMPA/FACEBOOK

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dugan tested positive on Sunday after he said he experienced symptoms including fatigue, headache and chills, according to a news release.

He is currently self-isolating but will continue to work from home for the next two weeks.

“Being a cancer survivor, I am very aware of the need to protect myself to avoid any possible complications that could come with COVID-19,” Dugan said in a news release. “Despite my best efforts to maintain social distance, use a mask, and constantly wash my hands, it is evident that anyone can get COVID-19”

Since testing began last March, 134 members of the Tampa Police Department have tested positive, according to the release.

