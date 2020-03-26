Tampa Police Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 35 More In Quarantine - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Police Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 35 More In Quarantine

A 25-year-old Tampa Police officer has tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty-five other officers are in quarantine and nine are awaiting test results. Thomas Iacobucci WUSF Public Media

First responders in the Tampa Bay area who have contact with the public are starting to test positive for COVID-19.

Tampa Police Department Chief Brian Dugan announced Wednesday that a 26-year-old officer who just started on the job has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer was hired in August and had last worked on March 15.

In a Facebook Live video posted Wednesday afternoon, Dugan said the officer became sick while off-duty. On March 18, he self-quarantined and was placed under a doctor’s care. His test came back positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

Dugan said the officer’s condition is improving, and no other members of his squad have reported symptoms.

He added that 44 other officers are currently on active monitoring. Thirty-five are in quarantine and nine are awaiting test results.

Of the 35 in quarantine, Dugan said 15 were possibly exposed to the virus while working, seven were potentially exposed during a cruise and three travelled internationally. It’s unknown how the other ten might have been exposed.

“It’s nearly impossible for our police officers to do their jobs without potentially being exposed to this virus,” said Dugan.

Three officers were relieved of duty Tuesday night because they performed CPR on a person who later died, according to Dugan. They’re waiting to see what that person’s cause of death was before the officers are allowed back on the streets.

“We can handle the bombs and the bullets and the blood, but it’s the unknown virus that we can’t see, that’s what makes our job so dangerous and so difficult,” Dugan added.

Earlier Wednesday, Dugan spoke about how Tampa Police will enforce a curfew that the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group is likely to approve at its meeting Thursday.

“We’re not looking at arresting people. We’re not looking at putting people in jail,” Dugan said. . “But let me be perfectly clear – if you break the law, we’re going to arrest you. The Hillsborough jail is open for business. And we are going to enforce the law, no matter what that is. And that’s what people need to understand.”

The countywide curfew would go from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights; and from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

