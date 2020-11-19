Tampa Suspends Fire Chief Nick LoCicero, Two Assistants Amid Misconduct Charges - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Suspends Fire Chief Nick LoCicero, Two Assistants Amid Misconduct Charges

Tampa Fire Chief Nick LoCicero and two top assistants have been suspended over unspecified allegations of misconduct. City of Tampa

Tampa’s fire chief and two top assistants have been suspended over unspecified allegations of misconduct.

Fire Chief Nick LoCicero, Division Chief of Training Susan Tamme and Training Officer John Muralt were suspended Wednesday.

No details of the alleged misconduct were released.

Mayor Jane Castor said the city will conduct a “fair, thorough and expeditious investigation.”

The city named Division Chief Barbara Tripp as interim fire chief.

LoCicero is a three-decade employee of the fire department and became chief two years ago. LoCicero, Tamme and Muralt did not release any statement.