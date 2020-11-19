 Tampa Suspends Fire Chief Nick LoCicero, Two Assistants Amid Misconduct Charges - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Tampa Suspends Fire Chief Nick LoCicero, Two Assistants Amid Misconduct Charges

Associated Press
November 19, 2020 08:46 AM
Tampa Fire Chief Nick LoCicero and two top assistants have been suspended over unspecified allegations of misconduct. City of Tampa

Tampa’s fire chief and two top assistants have been suspended over unspecified allegations of misconduct.

Fire Chief Nick LoCicero, Division Chief of Training Susan Tamme and Training Officer John Muralt were suspended Wednesday.

No details of the alleged misconduct were released.

Mayor Jane Castor said the city will conduct a “fair, thorough and expeditious investigation.”

The city named Division Chief Barbara Tripp as interim fire chief.

LoCicero is a three-decade employee of the fire department and became chief two years ago. LoCicero, Tamme and Muralt did not release any statement.

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Next Generation Radio, WUSF To Train Aspiring Journalists


Read more

So Far, Florida Seeing Fewer Deaths During Latest Coronavirus Surge


Read more

Florida’s COVID-19 Cases Surpass 900,000; Death Toll Nears 18,000


Read more