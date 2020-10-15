Tampa To Host NCAA Championships, Including 2023 Men's Frozen Four, 2025 Women's Final Four - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa To Host NCAA Championships, Including 2023 Men’s Frozen Four, 2025 Women’s Final Four

Tampa is once again proving to be one of the NCAA’s favorite cities to host athletic championships.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that Amalie Arena will host the Men’s hockey Frozen Four and the Women’s Division I volleyball championships in 2023. Amalie will also be the site for the 2025 Women’s Division I basketball championship.

It will be the fourth time the city has hosted the Women’s Final Four – the most of any city. Tampa hosted the 2008, 2015, and 2019 championships.

It will also be the third time Tampa has hosted the Men’s hockey Frozen Four, following 2012 and 2016.

The NCAA announced more than 450 selections of host sites for preliminary rounds and championships in Division I, II, and III sports Wednesday, with most of them taking place from 2022-23 through 2025-26.

In addition, the NCAA said Amalie Arena will host first and second round games in the men’s Division I basketball tournament in 2026. Amalie was supposed to host first and second round games in March, but the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re the latest major sporting events coming to Tampa — including Super Bowl 55, which is scheduled to be played at Raymond James Stadium on February 7, 2021.