Tampa To Reopen Parks This Weekend - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa To Reopen Parks This Weekend

Mark Schreiner
May 14, 2020 04:59 PM

As part of Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to reopen Florida during the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Tampa reopened 13 park trails, beaches, and dog parks May 4.

Tampa will reopen the rest of the city parks starting Saturday.

In addition to parks, a number of amenities will reopen:

  • Open Outdoor Spaces
  • Kayak and Canoe Launches
  • Tennis, Pickleball, Handball, and Racquetball Courts (maximum of two people per court)
  • Disc Golf Courses
  • Walking Trails
  • Skate Parks
  • Athletic Fields (must contact Athletics at (813) 731-9432 to reserve use)
  • Restrooms

However, picnic shelters, playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, basketball and volleyball courts, and splash pads will remain closed.

Eight year-round city pools will also reopen Saturday – but be limited to lap swimming by appointment only.

  • Bobby Hicks, 4120 W Mango Ave, 33616
  • Cuscaden, 2900 N 15th St, 33605
  • Cyrus Greene, 2101 E Dr. MLK Blvd, 33603
  • Del Rio, 10105 N Boulevard, 33603
  • Interbay, 4321 W Estrella St, 33629
  • Loretta Ingraham, 1611 N Hubert Ave, 33607
  • Roy Jenkins, 154 Columbia Dr, 33606
  • Sulphur Springs, 701 E Bird St, 33604

People interested in swimming have to call the pool they want to use, appointments can be made for the current day only, and be limited to a maximum of one hour. More information about pools can be found here.

Residents will be required to follow social distancing guidelines – and no gatherings of more than 10 people will be allowed at any park or facility.

