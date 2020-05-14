Tampa To Reopen Parks This Weekend - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Cases Exceed 43,000; Sarasota County Reports Largest Daily Increase
As part of Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to reopen Florida during the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Tampa reopened 13 park trails, beaches, and dog parks May 4.
Tampa will reopen the rest of the city parks starting Saturday.
In addition to parks, a number of amenities will reopen:
However, picnic shelters, playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, basketball and volleyball courts, and splash pads will remain closed.
Eight year-round city pools will also reopen Saturday – but be limited to lap swimming by appointment only.
People interested in swimming have to call the pool they want to use, appointments can be made for the current day only, and be limited to a maximum of one hour. More information about pools can be found here.
Residents will be required to follow social distancing guidelines – and no gatherings of more than 10 people will be allowed at any park or facility.