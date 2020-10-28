Tampa Trump Rally Scheduled Next To Early Voting Site - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Trump Rally Scheduled Next To Early Voting Site

President Trump’s rally in Tampa on Thursday is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium, the location of an Early Voting site in Hillsborough County.

The Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections office issued a statement on Wednesday saying it has no affiliation with the campaign event scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the stadium’s north parking lot.

Florida statute bars candidates from campaigning within 150 feet of an Early Voting site, but the elections office said it cannot prohibit events outside of that “no solicitation zone.”

Early voting inside Raymond James Stadium will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

But the Supervisor of Elections said access to the voting site could be difficult as Trump supporters are being let in hours ahead of the rally, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Officials are expecting traffic delays and parking challenges.

The City of Tampa announced on Wednesday afternoon that N Himes Ave. will be closed between W Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and W Tampa Bay Blvd. beginning at 1 p.m. due to the event. It is scheduled to reopen at 3:00 p.m.

The city is urging drivers to consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area, and said modifications to the road closure may be necessary during the visit.

Elections officials are reminding voters there are 25 other Early Voting sites in Hillsborough to choose from. Click here to view a map of locations.