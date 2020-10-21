 Tampa's Gasparilla Bowl Gets A New Title Sponsor - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Tampa’s Gasparilla Bowl Gets A New Title Sponsor

Associated Press
October 21, 2020 06:45 AM
Courtesy: Union Home Mortgage

The Gasparilla Bowl has a new title sponsor.

The annual college football game will be sponsored by Union Home Mortgage, an Ohio-based lender.

A date has not been announced.

The game, scheduled to be played in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, was once known as the St. Petersburg Bowl and played in Tropicana Field. It’s last title sponsor was Bad Boy Mowers, from 2017-20.

It has undergone several name changes since its inception in 2008. It usually matches up teams from the American Athletic Conference and Conference USA.

