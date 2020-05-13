Tampa's MOSI Starting Summer Science Camp On June 1 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa’s MOSI Starting Summer Science Camp On June 1

Tampa's Museum of Science and Industry Mark Schreiner/WUSF Public Media

Summer camp is coming up after the end of a very unusual school year. For Tampa’s Museum of Science and Industry, it will be in person, but different.

MOSI is offering Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) programming through its summer camps with hands-on experiments, such as building robots and extracting DNA.

The plan is to offer summer camps starting June 1, and running through Aug. 7, but there will be a cap on registration. MOSI outlined some of the precautions it plans to take for the safety of campers and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

In its FAQ regarding COVID-19 for the 2020 Summer Camps, it said if MOSI has to cancel the camps, a full refund will be issued, or in the case of postponement, purchasers will have the option to transfer to a later week of camp.

Staff must attend mandatory safety training on proper hygiene, social distancing and handing washing.

There is mention of personal protective equipment – or PPE - in the FAQ, but it’s not clear whether staff or campers will be required to wear face masks. They will be subject to frequent handwashing and social distancing. MOSI said it plans to clean hard surfaces, handles and play equipment with “products and protocols that meet CDC guidelines.”

Parents must drop their children off and will not be permitted on MOSI’s camp classrooms.

As for other area offerings, according to their websites, the City of Tampa says it will limit locations and enrollment for its summer camps. The Dali’s Junior Docent art camp and the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature also appear to be on for this summer and the Tampa Museum of Art is offering art camp.

Erica Smith of Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales sent this statement when asked about summer programs: “Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, Bok Tower Gardens will not be offering Discovery Days summer camps. The Bok Tower Gardens Education Team will be working to provide engaging online content to Central Florida families reflecting some of the curriculum that would have been offered in the face-to-face summer camps. Our mission this summer is to help families connect with nature from their homes or any point on the globe. The virtual summer camp opportunities will be communicated through the Bok Tower Gardens website, Facebook and the Bok Tower Gardens Play Learn Grow Facebook group,” it said.

Creative Clay in St. Petersburg cancelled its inclusionary program for this summer. But Morean Arts Center’s summer program looks like it may go forward.