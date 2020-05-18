 Tampa's Seminole Hard Rock Resort First Florida Location To Reopen - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock Resort First Florida Location To Reopen

Jessica Meszaros
May 18, 2020 02:46 PM
Courtesy Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa will reopen on Thursday, after being closed for about two months due to the coronavirus.

The company’s “Safe and Sound Program” includes temperature checks, a face mask requirement and a 50 percent reduction in guest capacity throughout the resort, among many other changes.

Click here to read the full list of guidelines. 

“Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have made a tremendous commitment to sanitary protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members,” said CEO Jim Allen in a press release. “We are making sure our resorts are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return.”

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa is the first of six Seminole Gaming casinos to reopen in Florida.

Opening dates for the others have not yet been confirmed. The Tampa location will open Thursday at 7 p.m. 

Tags: Latest WUSF News

