Teacher Pay: How The Florida House And Senate Differ On Implementing DeSantis' Plan - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Teacher Pay: How The Florida House And Senate Differ On Implementing DeSantis’ Plan

The House plan, presented by Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, calls for $650 million for teacher pay increases and no funding for bonus programs for teachers and principals. NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

House and Senate education budget writers have released competing proposals for teacher salary increases, a top priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis that is expected to be a key issue during negotiations on the upcoming state budget.

DeSantis has asked the Legislature for $602 million to set a minimum salary for all public school teachers at $47,500, which he says would boost pay for more than 100,000 current teachers. He also wants $300 million for a new bonus program that would focus on teachers and principals who work at schools in low-income areas.

He also wants to spend $300 million on a new bonus program that would replace the Best and Bright bonus program, which was funded at $284.5 million this year.

The House proposal, presented by House PreK-12 Appropriations Chairman Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater:

Allot $650 million for teacher pay increases and no funding for bonus programs for teachers and principals

Spend $500 million to try to get to the governor’s proposed minimum salary and $150 million to compensate veteran teachers

Eliminate the Best and Brightest bonus program

The Senate proposal, presented by Senate Education Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland:

No funding for bonus programs but $500 million for raising teacher salaries

School districts would receive $400 million to work toward the goal of meeting the $47,500 minimum salary and $100 million to use at their discretion for pay raises for veteran teachers

Eliminate the Best and Brightest bonus program