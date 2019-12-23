Telling Tampa Bay Stories: Newtown - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Telling Tampa Bay Stories: Newtown

From left, Garrett Shiflet, Willie Charles Shaw, Destiny Liddle, and Thomas Clyburn. USF journalism students interviewed residents of Newtown as part of the latest Telling Tampa Bay Stories project. SONU TRIVEDI/UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA

Newtown is one of the first African American neighborhoods in Sarasota, and the people who live there want to make sure its importance isn’t lost to time. They’re getting some assistance from students at the University of South Florida.

Since 2016, WUSF has teamed with USF student journalists for a series called “Telling Tampa Bay Stories,” which highlights communities in the area and the people who call them home.

Previous projects have taken us to the Hillsborough County community of Plant City (2018), Tampa’s Progress Village (2017), and St. Petersburg’s Midtown (2016).

This year, WUSF 89.7 is airing portions of interviews with some of the people who have made Newtown what it is, some who are attempting to document the history, and some who are recent arrivals.

First, here’s a video overview of the project, produced by USF student journalist Sonu Trivedi:

Special thanks to all those who shared their stories with us both on and off the air, USF journalism instructor Jeanette Abrahamsen, and the employees at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Newtown for helping facilitate our interview sessions.