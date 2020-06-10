The City Of Weeki Wachee Is No Longer - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

The City Of Weeki Wachee Is No Longer

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that abolishes the city of Weeki Wachee. GOOGLE MAPS

Weeki Wachee ceases to exist – at least as a city.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Tuesday that abolishes the municipality.

Hernando County will now absorb the city’s assets and liabilities.

The city of only 13 residents was founded in 1966 to help put the Weeki Wachee mermaid attraction onto maps and road signs.

Officials say the city’s official demise on Tuesday will have no real effect on Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. That’s where the underwater mermaid shows featuring women performing in fishtails have been a staple of Florida tourism since 1947.

The park remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.