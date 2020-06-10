 The City Of Weeki Wachee Is No Longer - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

The City Of Weeki Wachee Is No Longer

Associated Press
June 10, 2020 02:19 PM
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that abolishes the city of Weeki Wachee. GOOGLE MAPS

Weeki Wachee ceases to exist – at least as a city.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Tuesday that abolishes the municipality.

Hernando County will now absorb the city’s assets and liabilities.

The city of only 13 residents was founded in 1966 to help put the Weeki Wachee mermaid attraction onto maps and road signs.

Officials say the city’s official demise on Tuesday will have no real effect on Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. That’s where the underwater mermaid shows featuring women performing in fishtails have been a staple of Florida tourism since 1947. 

The park remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BayCare - May 2020
Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
WUSF Silent Campaign

Trenam Law

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Tampa Black Leaders Call For Greater Police Oversight


Read more

The State We're In: What Do Recent Protests Against Police Brutality Mean For Central Florida


Read more

Gwen Margolis, First Female President Of Florida Senate, Dies at 85


Read more