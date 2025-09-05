Paul Renner enters governor's race, street art removals and more

Former Florida House Speaker enters governor's race

The Republican race to be Florida's governor next year became more crowded this week.

Former Speaker of the House Paul Renner has entered the race and joined us to talk about his bid as well as public health, immigration and housing affordability. Guest:



Paul Renner, former Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives.



Street art removals

The state has been removing all kinds of street art from crosswalks and intersections.

The governor says a state law requires it. Opponents say it's the latest confrontation of the culture war.

Guests:



Joe Mario Pedersen , health reporter for Central Florida Public Media.

, health reporter for Central Florida Public Media. Carlton Gillespie, Broward County Bureau reporter for WLRN.



Weekly news briefing & PolitiFact

This week, an appeals court ruled that the immigration detention center in the Everglades known as 'Alligator Alcatraz' can remain open. The latest ruling overrides a federal judge's decision two weeks ago saying the state had to close it down by the end of October.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo this week announced the state's plans to end vaccine mandates for children. Some requirements can be ended by the state health department, while others would require action from the Legislature.

Every couple of weeks we are going to connect with our partner Politifact to separate fact from fiction.

This week, we checked state officials' claims on vaccine mandates and the U.S. Census.

Guests:



Christina Boomer Vazquez , reporter for WPLG Local 10 News.

, reporter for WPLG Local 10 News. Dr. Jason Goldman , president of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and Liaison to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

, president of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and Liaison to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.



Carl Hiaasen on his latest 'Fever Beach'

Carl Hiaasen has been a reporter in Florida for decades, where truth often is stranger than fiction.

Many of his novels have been inspired by reality in the Sunshine State including his latest, Fever Beach, which Hiaasen joined us to discuss.

Guest:

Carl Hiaasen, journalist and author.

