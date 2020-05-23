The Show Must Go On: Annual Booker High School Senior Showcase Goes Virtual - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

The Show Must Go On: Annual Booker High School Senior Showcase Goes Virtual

Emma Johnson, as Mae Tucker in Booker High School's 2019 winter musical, "Tuck Everlasting." Booker High School

In early February, students in the Visual and Performing Arts program at Sarasota’s Booker High School had just begun rehearsals for their annual spring musical.

Launching the show “Seussical” was an especially exciting time for the seniors.

The close-knit class had been cheering each other on for four years and this was to be their last show together before heading off to college.

But just one month later, Booker, like all schools across Florida, closed because of coronavirus. There would be no final live performance, no last dance, and no annual VPA senior showcase on the Booker High School stage. But if performers know anything, it’s this: The show must go on.

On Saturday, The Booker High School Visual & Performing Arts Theatre Department will host “Blink,” a live-streamed performance to commemorate its senior class at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube.

The title, “Blink,” represents the change from childhood to adulthood that the students feel happened “in the blink of an eye.” While it also has new significance in the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had decided on the title and theme prior to spring break.

“The first 18 years of one’s life truly go by in the blink of an eye, and yet they shape so much of who we are,” said senior Emma Johnson of Sarasota.

Typically an event held live in Booker’s VPA Theatre, the Class of 2020 senior showcase is an entire original show with full artistic and directorial freedom. This year’s virtual showcase will have performances of song and dance, along with some Zoom comedy sketches.

This year, Covid-19 has moved all VPA senior showcases online, and all will be housed at the bookerVPA.com website; the Theatre Department is the only group premiering the work in a live stream setting, with the hopes of creating “unity at home” as families and fans watch these students in their final VPA performance.

“Seeing someone perform in their home adds a very personal touch that couldn’t be achieved on a stage,” said Johnson who will be pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre at Otterbein University in Ohio this fall.

The class of 2020 from all Visual and Performing Arts Departments comprises 46 of Booker High School’s 250 graduates; 96% have committed to college for next year.

On Friday, Booker High School hosted a celebration to honor seniors graduating from the school’s VPA program outside of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota. Students were able to collect a graduation gift and a ceremonial silver cord, a component of the graduation regalia that symbolizes their completion of the VPA program.