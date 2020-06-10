The State We're In: What Do Recent Protests Against Police Brutality Mean For Central Florida - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

The State We’re In: What Do Recent Protests Against Police Brutality Mean For Central Florida

Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media

Angela Herrera and Akristionna King are young activists who have organized the protests in Orlando over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Through their efforts, they are trying to send a message to those gathering to protest Floyd’s death.

Let your voices be heard, but do so peacefully.

They say they will continue their efforts to raise awareness about racial inequality until real systemic changes take place.

“Once we don’t make it a priority to every single person, they will not make it a priority to themselves. So it is our responsibility to keep pushing and fighting for our people, and fighting for these communities,” Herrera said.

Herrera and King were guests Tuesday on The State We’re In – a Facebook Live show from WUSF and WMFE in Orlando.

They were joined by Kenny Irby, the pastor of Bethel AME Church in St. Petersburg and is the city’s director of community intervention.

He grew up in Washington D.C. and vividly remembers the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and the riots that ensued.

Irby says he does not condone the violence that has taken place during recent protests. But he understands the anger that has taken hold.

“There has been an undercurrent in this country from structural racism that has finally hit for the third or fourth time a tipping point, but never like this,” Irby said.

To see past episodes and more content, visit The State We’re In Facebook page.

This story is produced in partnership with American Amplified, an initiative using community engagement to inform local journalism. It is supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.