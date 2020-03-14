The Voices Of Florida's Early Voters - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

The Voices Of Florida’s Early Voters

What's on the minds of early voters?

Students in the Political News Reporting class at the University of South Florida were sent into the field to ask early voters in the Tampa Bay area, what issues are driving you to vote?

Neida Mitchell (left), 41, went out to vote with her son, a first-time voter, Noble Evans (right), 18. They voted at the Temple Terrace Library polling site.

“It’s just feels like I’m taking the right step forward,” Evans says. “Helping out with what I can as, as a voter, as a young voter, to get the right person to office.”

Mitchell, after taking photos of her son receiving his first ballot, said she had to really think about who would get her vote.

“Well, I went back and forth for a little bit,” Mitchell said. “But I think maybe just as recently as probably a couple of days ago, I finally had my mind set on who I was going to vote for.”

Sayed Peerzada, 55, who voted at the Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center in Tampa.

“Health care is my main issue this election. I voted for Bernie, but I don’t know about supporting the eventual nominee. The other guy is all about beating Trump, not what he believes in.”

I-4 VOTES: Political Coverage Along Florida’s I-4 Corridor

Samantha Farr, 26, was happy to be able to vote this election cycle. She voted at the Temple Terrace Library polling site.

“Last time the election came around, I never got the chance,” Farr said. “ I wasn’t registered. I was still new to the state, and I knew that this time, even a couple of people doing it, can always make a difference.”

Farr, with the help of her friends, was able to come and out and have her voice heard.

“My friend helped me get here, but he was like, ‘Are you going to vote this year?’ (so, I said,) ‘I’ve been trying to,’” Farr said. “I wanted to vote for who I wanted to vote for a while now.”

Patricia Carroll, 59, voted at Providence West Community Center in Tampa.

“My most important issue is getting the right candidate in to beat Trump. I made my decision after Super Tuesday to see if my first choice would still be in the running.”

(She asked not to be photographed.)

Chelsea Coombes, 27, came to vote early for two specific issues. She voted at the Temple Terrace Library polling site.

“Definitely climate change… I graduated environmental studies with advocacy for social justice. So that’s kind of a big issue for me,” Coombes said. “ I feel like we don’t pay enough attention to climate change, and the attention that we are paying is more of just kind of like talking about it, but we’re not really taking any action.”

Coombes also felt health care was another big topic issue that is important to this election.

“Public health is a big issue, specifically insurance,” Coombes said. “I think there’s a huge gap in who’s getting insurance and who’s not.”

Christian Thompson, 23, voted at Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center.

“My most important issue with this election is the clarity that the candidates for president have. I don’t agree that everyone has clarity.”

Former educator Delores Lyon, 76, is a frequent early voter. She voted at the Temple Terrace Library polling site.

“Well, I think this, this election is probably the most important election in my lifetime so far,” Lyons said. “I first early voted the second year or third year that they had it available. And then when I realized how convenient it was that I just kept doing it.”

Lyons talked about issues like health care and education, but another big factor for her was beating the incumbent President in the general election.

“I want to beat Donald Trump…I just think that he has done more to divide this nation than anything I’ve ever witnessed,” Lyons said. “I first got involved in politics, actually it was after Kennedy’s death…that (when I) was aware of the importance of the presidency and everything…during that election.”

Laura Gomez, 59, came out to vote for the incumbent President Donald Trump. She voted at the Temple Terrace Library polling site.

“I’m making sure that the country is on the right path.” Gomez said.

For Gomez, it was no question on who she was voting for.

“I decided for Donald Trump from the beginning. Since I voted for him last year,” Gomez said. “He’s been doing what he said he was going to do.”

Patricia Pfister (left), 66, and Hapi McKenzie, 72, make up the duo “The Crabgrass Cowboys” and have been married for 23 years. They voted at the Temple Terrace Library.

They said things such as social security, the environment and securing children’s futures are the things most important to them.

And for them, deciding who to vote for was not a hard pick.

“I’ve had my choice since the last election” McKenzie said.

Tina Carter-Pearson, 58, voted at the Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center.

“I didn’t want to vote too early because I was waiting to see who would drop out first before making my decision on who to vote for. I wanted to wait. I will support whoever the nominee is.”

(Carter-Pearson asked to not be photographed.)

Kathleen Romualdo, 27, was interviewed over the telephone.

“My most important issue is immigration. As an immigrant myself and also an American citizen, I understand both sides, but I believe we must show compassion for those risking their lives to come here.”