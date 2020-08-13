The Zest Podcast: It's Time To Cook With Mangos - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

The Zest Podcast: It’s Time To Cook With Mangos

Pan Roasted Wild Shrimp Mango Mojo Allen Susser

Here in Florida, we’re at peak mango season right now. Renowned South Florida Chef Allen Susser literally wrote the book on mangos – and he knows how to take advantage of these tropical treasures.

Listen to an excerpt of Robin Sussingham's interview with Allen Susser THE ZEST: Subscribe To The Podcast Allen Susser is a James Beard award winner, and one of the pioneers of a new kind of cooking that now seems foundational to Florida food. Floribbean cooking takes advantage of fresh, local Florida produce and seafood but adds elements from the Caribbean or Latin America. Susser calls it “the original farm to table” cuisine. He’s a well-known restaurateur and his restaurant, Chef Allen’s in Aventura, finished a 25-year run in 2011.

On a recent Facebook Live cooking demonstration, Chef Allen showed us how to make Pan Roasted Wild Shrimp Mango Mojo , and taught us some easy techniques for slicing and dicing mangos. He’s the author of “The Great Mango Book: A Guide With Recipes”. His newest cookbook is “Green Fig and Lionfish: Sustainable Caribbean Cooking”