What time is the show?

The performance is scheduled for Thursday, October 10, at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Is this a fundraiser?

Yes! This event benefits WUSF who brings you NPR on WUSF 89.7, classical music on WSMR 89.1 and 103.9, ARTS AXIS FLORIDA, Health News Florida, and The Zest Podcast.

Something came up; can I get a refund for my ticket?

Tickets are transferable to another party, but not refundable. We appreciate your donation to WUSF.

How do I get there and where do I park?

The Tampa Theatre: 711 N Franklin Street. Tampa, Florida 33602

Contact the Tampa Theatre for more information on directions and parking.

Public parking lots and garage parking are available.

When should I arrive?

We expect a sold-out house. Arrive early enough to park, pick up your tickets and take your seat.

May I bring my children?

The program is very family-friendly and fact we encourage young people and children to attend as they always ask the best questions.

How do I select my seat?

Contact the Tampa Theatre with questions pertaining to seating. Visit http://tampatheatre.org/or call 813.274.8981

Can I purchase a ticket to only the cast party?

Cast Party admission cannot be purchased separately. Combo package cannot be broken up.

Where and what time is the cast party?

The cast party will immediately follow the show in the theatre. Your armband will be your admission.

What’s the attire?

Dress is casual. Slacks, dress shirt, spring dress, sweater, etc.

What’s the cost of the general admission tickets?

Contact the Tampa Theatre. http://tampatheatre.org/ or call 813.274.8981

Will there be sponsorships available?

Sponsorships will be available in June 2024. Visit here for more information. (link to WUSF sponsorship page)

When will tickets go on sale?

On Sale to Members on Wednesday, August 14.

On Sale to Public on Wednesday, August 21.

Ticket sales close 09/26/24 (unless sold out).

