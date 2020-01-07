Thousands Of Duke Energy Customers Without Power In Pinellas Co. - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Thousands Of Duke Energy Customers Without Power In Pinellas Co.

Duke Energy is reporting only a few hundred customers in Pinellas County remain without power as of 12:45 Tuesday afternoon. At the peak of the outage earlier in the day, about 34,000 customers were without power.

According to the company’s outage map, the area affected stretches from the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to the Historic Old Northeast neighborhood.

Duke Energy spokeswoman Ana Gibbs told the Tampa Bay Times the outage appears to be related to their substation but they are still investigating.

Duke is estimating complete restoration by around 6:30 p.m., but Gibbs said many customers can expect their power to be back before then.

WUSF’s Steve Newborn is attending the Tampa Bay Regional Resiliency Coalition’s Leadership Summit at the Hilton at Carillon Park. He reported regular power was out for about 40 minutes, but the conference continued during the outage with emergency lights and speakers not using microphones.