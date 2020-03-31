 ‘Tiger King’ Brings New Interest To Hillsborough Cold Case - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

‘Tiger King’ Brings New Interest To Hillsborough Cold Case

Bradley George
March 31, 2020 12:05 PM
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister hopes a popular Netflix series will help solve the disappearance of Don Lewis.

Lewis’ story is featured in Tiger King, a limited-run series that delves into the cutthroat world of exotic animal rescue.

Lewis co-founded Big Cat Rescue with wife Carole. He disappeared in August 1997. The only trace of him found was his van, parked at a private airport in Pasco County.

Investigators suspected he fled to Costa Rica, where he owned a wilderness park, but searches in that country turned up nothing. Lewis was declared dead in 2002.

Chronister says the show is bringing new interest to the case, and he’s assigned a detective to sort through new leads.

“Maybe someone has had a change of heart,” he said. “Maybe a relationship status has changed. Anything that will prompt someone to call with a legitimate lead a piece of evidence.” Chronister says none of the leads so far have been credible, but he hopes that changes as more people watch the show.  

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

New Area Code Coming For Hillsborough, Parts Of Pinellas And Pasco


Read more

Florida Blue Waives Out-Of-Pocket Costs For Coronavirus Treatment


Read more

Survey: What's Up With Your Job?


Read more