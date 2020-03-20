 Tom Brady Is A Buc, And Tampa Bay Is Loving It - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Tom Brady Is A Buc, And Tampa Bay Is Loving It

Jonah Hinebaugh
March 20, 2020 03:15 PM
Tom Brady announced on Friday via Instagram that the deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was official. Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Youtube

The news that quarterback Tom Brady will officially be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer came on Friday and fans were quick to take to social media to share their reactions.

Brady, 42, who who spent his entire 20-year career with the New England Patriots, signed a 2-year, $30 million deal, according to the Associated Press. He made the announcement on Instagram and said he was “excited, humble and hungry.”

RELATED: It’s Official – Tom Brady Joins Bucs With $30 Million Yearly Deal

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that,” Brady said in the post. “You earn the trust and respect of those around through your committment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

In a video, the Bucs shared reactions from different journalists and media personnel after Brady and the team made the deal official.

Soon after, Bucs fans flooded social media with reaction to the signing.

Sean, a mechanical engineer, tweeted this:

Ashlie, a contributor to the All Things Bucs blog, had this to say about “the GOAT”:

Others shared concerns similar to Ashlie about Brady’s age. Some even compared the move to the Bucs to Johnny Unitas’ late trade to the San Diego Chargers in 1973.

During the ’73 regular season, Unitas posted a 1-3 record before being replaced by then-rookie Dan Fouts. He wanted to return in the ’74 season, but announced his retirement in July after having trouble performing at the same standard he was known for during training camp.

Most don’t seem interested in making comparisons and are more than happy to have the six-time Super Bowl winner in Tampa Bay.

Brian Bailie Jr. joined others in welcoming Brady to the Tampa Bay area:

The Bucs have not made the playoffs since 2007 and have only two winning seasons in the past decade, according to ESPN. The city also hosts the Super Bowl this year, which got fans excited they may host and win the game this year.

He’s replacing Jameis Winston, a No. 1 draft pick who is now a free agent. Winston didn’t have the most spectacular tenure with the Bucs, throwing 88 interceptions and 121 touchdowns. Still, fans wished him well.

