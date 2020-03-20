Tom Brady Is A Buc, And Tampa Bay Is Loving It - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tom Brady Is A Buc, And Tampa Bay Is Loving It

Tom Brady announced on Friday via Instagram that the deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was official. Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Youtube

The news that quarterback Tom Brady will officially be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer came on Friday and fans were quick to take to social media to share their reactions.

Brady, 42, who who spent his entire 20-year career with the New England Patriots, signed a 2-year, $30 million deal, according to the Associated Press. He made the announcement on Instagram and said he was “excited, humble and hungry.”

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that,” Brady said in the post. “You earn the trust and respect of those around through your committment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

In a video, the Bucs shared reactions from different journalists and media personnel after Brady and the team made the deal official.

Soon after, Bucs fans flooded social media with reaction to the signing.

Sean, a mechanical engineer, tweeted this:

Already ordered my @TomBrady @Buccaneers jersey and I could not be more excited for my favorite player on my favorite team! #GoBucs #FireTheCannons #TBxTB— Sean (@hollyWOOD__48) March 20, 2020

Ashlie, a contributor to the All Things Bucs blog, had this to say about “the GOAT”:

I’ve had my fair share of concerns about Tom Brady coming to Tampa. His age, his fit in the system, but DAMN I’m excited He’s the Buccaneers QB. He the GOAT. This is the most exciting time to be a #GoBucs fan since the early 2000’s Lets go win a ring. pic.twitter.com/shTu4thT6k— Ashlie (@EMT_Ashlie) March 20, 2020

Others shared concerns similar to Ashlie about Brady’s age. Some even compared the move to the Bucs to Johnny Unitas’ late trade to the San Diego Chargers in 1973.

During the ’73 regular season, Unitas posted a 1-3 record before being replaced by then-rookie Dan Fouts. He wanted to return in the ’74 season, but announced his retirement in July after having trouble performing at the same standard he was known for during training camp.

Most don’t seem interested in making comparisons and are more than happy to have the six-time Super Bowl winner in Tampa Bay.

Daily Reminder: Tom Brady is a Buccaneer. Have a great day— Steve (@TampaSteve_) March 20, 2020

Brian Bailie Jr. joined others in welcoming Brady to the Tampa Bay area:

This is really a dream come true for me. I am a lifelong Bucs fan and I consider Brady to be the greatest QB of all time. I believe he is still playing at a high level and can’t wait to see him in a Bucs uniform. Let me also say welcome to Tampa @TomBrady ! https://t.co/Y0iZeG2BOh— Brian Bailie Jr. (@BrianBailieJr) March 20, 2020

The Bucs have not made the playoffs since 2007 and have only two winning seasons in the past decade, according to ESPN. The city also hosts the Super Bowl this year, which got fans excited they may host and win the game this year.

Welcome to Tampa @TomBrady . Super Bowl is in Tampa next year and you won’t even have to travel to play in the big game this time.— Keith Moore Jr. (@Keith_MooreJr) March 20, 2020

He’s replacing Jameis Winston, a No. 1 draft pick who is now a free agent. Winston didn’t have the most spectacular tenure with the Bucs, throwing 88 interceptions and 121 touchdowns. Still, fans wished him well.

Dear @Jaboowins, Thank you for the best 5 years of Buccaneers football. It was a wild freaking ride man. Hope you land on your feet and prove all the doubters wrong. Keep your head up young blood. Looking forward to your future. #GoBucs— Fahad Syed (@faymous24) March 20, 2020