Traffic Lights Being Installed On Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard For Pedestrian Safety - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Traffic Lights Being Installed On Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard For Pedestrian Safety

The city of Tampa is installing temporary traffic signals on Bayshore Boulevard.

The move is part of the city’s “Vision Zero” plan to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries along Bayshore.

There have been a series of fatal accidents on the road over the last few years, including a collision in April that killed a bicyclist and motorcyclist.

The city of Tampa already reduced the speed limit from 40 mph to 35 mph after a mother and her 21-month-old child were struck and killed in 2018 by what police say were racing drivers.

The city also installed flashing lights for pedestrian crossings.

The City Council voted 6-1 last week to recommend that Mayor Jane Castor shut down northbound lanes one Sunday a month.

The signals will be place at the intersections of Bayshore Boulevard and South Rome Avenue, and Bayshore Boulevard and West Euclid Avenue.

Construction on the signals began last week. They are expected to start operating by May 29th.